Red Bee Media forms content management services partnership with ITV

Red Bee Media has entered into a partnership with UK broadcaster ITV to store, enhance and deliver content to distribution platforms.

Each week, the company will ingest 240 hours of broadcast-quality programming and transcode more than 1500 hours of ITV content into multiple VOD and catch-up TV platform formats for delivery and distribution in the UK and around the world.

Red Bee Media also will provide critical digital workflows of scheduled programs and will deliver these to ITV’s transmission centers. Additionally, the deal will include the management of more than 10,000 hours of existing ITV archive content.

