Record News Taps Dalet Galaxy for Multisite Workflow

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL—In an effort to establish an integrated news production and playout workflow between its São Paulo and Araraquara locations, Brazil’s Record News has gone with the Dalet Galaxy system. The Daley technology creates a single content repository for both sites to access and is designed to manage ingest, search, browse, story planning and production, news playout, continuity playout and archiving.

The installation features the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management for News platform, along with Dalet Brio for ingest and playout management and Dalet AmberFin for transcoding. These systems allow Record News to index and track content across the two locations. The centralized content repository also allows journalists to access and share content.

Additional Dalet gear is also being utilized. Dalet Onecut offers video editing capabilities, while the Dalet Xtend module gives Adobe CC editors direct access to the Dalet content catalog with metadata tracking and key playout provisions. Dalet also helps with the two sites’ archiving needs.