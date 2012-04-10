RDM Uses Telestream Pipeline For Bruce Springsteen Live



NEVADA CITY, CALIF.; Telestream announced that its Pipeline network video capture system enabled fast turnaround editing for the “Bruce Springsteen Live at the Apollo” Concert in New York City on March 9. Pipeline was used by Remote Digital Media to power its LiveEdit system, providing real-time recording of multiple camera feeds and encoding to Avid DNxHD format.



Remote Digital Media (RDM) is a remote video production company that provides state-of-the-art services for television production clients. Pete’s Big TV, the tour video package supplier, reached out to RDM to provide the quick turnaround Avid editing solution. RDM’s LiveEdit solution, powered by Pipeline, captured 11 camera feeds and a line cut directly into external RAID5 drives in Avid DNxHD 145 high-definition format for immediate delivery to the editors. Since Pipeline is network based, RDM also uses it for real-time editing, enabling multiple editors to simultaneously access the video and begin editing while it is being captured.





