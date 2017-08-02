Raycom Media Places Order for Dielectric Antennas for Repack

RAYMOND, MAINE—Dielectric is packing up and shipping 29 of its UHD and VHF antennas to Raycom Media in Montgomery, Ala., as the TV station prepares for the spectrum repack. Also in the order were Dielectric RF filters and transmission line.

The antenna order includes Dielectric TFU-WB UHF arrays, a sidemount UHF broadband pylon antenna that delivers higher voltage handling, 75 percent less windload and lower overall weight. The order also includes TFU-G, TFU-E, TFU-J UHF arrays, as well as THV VHF arrays. Most of the arrays incorporate elliptical polarization that works with ATSC 1.0 and will help prepare for ATSC 3.0.

The RF filters included in the order are waveguide designed for power rating and air-cooled for operational efficiency. Multiple runs of transmission line will also be part of the order.

Dielectric will ship the antennas to Raycom Media tower sites between September 2017 and February 2020. Raycom Media station assigned to the first or second phases of the repack will receive their antennas in Q3 and Q4 for this year. Stations set for the later phases will have the antennas three to six months prior to the respective deadlines.

