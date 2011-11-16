Ravensbourne Installs Clear-Coms



LONDON: Clear-Com said Ravensbourne, a university sector college in London, has installed Clear-Com systems in its new HD broadcast facility. Ravensbourne, renowned for its programs in digital media and design, is relying on the Clear-Com Eclipse-PiCo digital matrix intercom, Tempest2400 wireless system, and the Concert IP-based intercom software to help students learning about broadcast productions easily communicate across the university’s broadcast facility.



Designed and installed by Television Systems, Ltd., the communications set up comprises the Clear-Com Eclipse-PiCo, Tempest2400 and Concert systems. The Eclipse-PiCo system frame has been installed in the main control room. V-Series control panels and Concert IP software panels running off laptops and desktop computers interface with the Eclipse-PiCo frame. V-Series panels are also installed in the facility’s post-production area.



The Clear-Com intercoms are also accessible from the main gallery area, including one each for the director, vision mixer, engineer, lighting person and PA. Additionally, the college required a way to communicate without interference from London’s famed O2 arena, located just next door.



The Concert installation at Ravensbourne marks the first use of a Mac-based Concert system in the world.



