RAVENNA IP-based audio distribution technology debuts at IBC2010

ALC NetworX and a variety partner companies from the professional audio market introduced RAVENNA, a technology for real-time distribution of audio and other media content in IP-based network environments at IBC2010.

Using standardized network protocols and technologies, RAVENNA can operate on existing network infrastructures. Performance and capacity scale with the capabilities of the underlying network architecture. RAVENNA is designed to meet the strict requirements of the pro audio market with low latency, full signal transparency and high reliability.

While primarily targeting the professional broadcast market, RAVENNA also will be suitable for deployment in other pro audio market segments, including live sound, installations and recording. Possible applications include in-house signal distribution in broadcasting houses, theaters, concert halls and other fixed installations; setups at venues and live events; OB van support; interfacility links across WAN connections; and in production and recording applications.

Key features include precise media clock distribution as defined by AES-11; sample-accurate playout alignment of all nodes across the network; concurrent support of multiple media clocks; full signal transparency; low-latency, making submillisecond ranges feasible; a channel capacity that scales with network performance; and full redundancy support through dual-network interfaces.