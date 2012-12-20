RAIDIX announces FC 16Gb interface support

RAIDIX, the leader in professional high-performance storage, today announced the immediate availability of 16 Gb Fibre Channel network cards support in the RAIDIX 3.0 SAN software suite transforming commodity storage servers into professional-grade high-speed reliable storage appliances optimized for Media and Entertainment workloads such as post production and broadcast.

RAIDIX is among a few pioneers introducing 16 Gb Fibre Channel, as a part of the process giving customers the ability to support latest, industry-standard network interfaces.

The newly added 16 Gb Fibre Channel standard support provides RAIDIX customers with ultra-high bandwidth for demanding workloads such as 4K and 8K video and audio content authoring and broadcast.

RAIDIX partners are extremely impressed with the initial performance testing results. Our benchmarking showed a single 16 Gb FC port delivering almost 1.6 GBps of bandwidth near the physical limitations of the hardware.

The first 16 Gb FC devices certified with RAIDIX software are ATTO Celerity 16Gb Fibre Channel HBAs, based on the latest PCIe 3.0 technology.