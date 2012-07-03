Radio Televizija Bosnia installs Cinegy Workflow

Cinegy has recently installed Cinegy Workflow end-to-end system at Radio Televizija BN in Bosnia. Established in 1998, Radio Televizija BN (RTVBN) operates three channels covering Bosnia and Herzegovina with terrestrial signals, as well as Europe, North America and Australia via satellite.

Cinegy Workflow provides RTVBN with faster systems for playout, faster exchange of clips between editing and broadcasting, and an easier overview of the archive as well as a faster preparation and calculation of segment lengths.