Racana launches cloud-based distribution management

Israeli content distribution vendor Racana has extended its cloud-based platform to include all forms of video, allowing service providers to reach multiple platforms with a full range of online multimedia applications. Racana has chosen the Connected Creativity forum at the Mobile IPTV (MIPTV) exhibition Cannes, France, April 4-7, for the launch.

Racana’s focus is on helping content distributors extend their reach across fixed and mobile online platforms, and make money by doing so, through tools that manage, sell and deliver all types of video. The cloud platform covers all stages of the content lifecycle, from encoding files to final delivery. Content owners and providers can upload their content and applications to the cloud, and then manage their catalogs and have content transcoded for direct or channel distribution to a range of end user devices.