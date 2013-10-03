Quintech acquires DEV Systemtechnik

Quintech Electronics & Communications has purchased 100 percent of DEV Systemtechnik shares for an undisclosed amount, the companies announced in mid-September.

DEV Systemtechnik, founded in 1995, is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany. It designs and manufactures equipment for RF transmission over coax and over fibre. U.S.-based Quintech has supplied RF signal routing equipment for more than 24 years.

DEV will be a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Quintech, with Joerg Schmidt remaining as managing director.