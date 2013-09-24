Quincy Extends Use of Volicon Observer

BURLINGTON, MASS. —Quincy Newspapers’s broadcast stations have extended their use of Volicon’s Observer video monitoring and logging technology to support promotional efforts.



Observer has been part of broadcast operations at Quincy since 2007, providing recording and monitoring of all off-air content. Now the Observer TS MPEG transport stream monitoring and logging system also supports promotion creation.



“Though we bought the Volicon Observer as a verification tool that would enable anyone in the company to look back and confirm that a spot aired correctly — and it performs this job very well — today I’d say its value in promotions is the most compelling benefit for our stations,” said Brady Dreasler, corporate director of engineering at Quincy Newspapers.



The Observer TS enables continuous logging of MPEG transport streams, monitoring of program quality of experience and the export and streaming of MPEG-TS or low-resolution proxies across the enterprise or WAN. When breaking news occurs, staff members at Quincy stations can quickly pull HD-quality clips from logged content for proof of performance or to complement a newscast promo. Because the Observer TS system logs the full high-resolution MPEG transport stream, Quincy users can pull the stream, locate and extract the appropriate clip and drop it into a nonlinear editor for editing.



By logging the native MPEG-TS, the Observer TS also simplifies troubleshooting and regulatory proof of conformance. Quincy stations also utilize Observer for integrated quality and loudness controls.



