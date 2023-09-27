Quicklink Adds Support For SMPTE ST 2110

SWANSEA, U.K.—Quicklink has begun supporting SMPTE ST 2110 with its Quicklink ST250 AI-enabled multicamera broadcast studio, ST150 studio-in-a-box, ST100, ST102, ST208, ST200 studio servers, Cre8 STS410 video production platform and Quicklink TX (Skype TX), the company said.

The technology now supports direct uncompressed video inputs and outputs into 2110 IP-based workflows, conforming to the SMPTE ST2110 standard for IP video. SMPTE ST 2110 specifies the transport, synchronization and description of video, audio and ancillary data over managed IP networks for broadcast, the company said.

“Since the very first announcement of SMPTE 2110 in 2017, we have been involved in a number of discussions surrounding IP-video and the adoption of ST 2110,” said Quicklink CEO Richard Rees. “This demand has been born out of the numerous benefits provided to broadcasters, production companies, sport organizations and corporates alike.”

“We have closely listened to these requirements and are now extremely excited to provide our customers with a solution that seamlessly fits into SMPTE 2110 facilities.”

SMPTE ST 2110 support is the latest addition to the company’s IP video production standards portfolio, which also includes NDI, SRT and Dante.