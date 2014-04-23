Queens Award for KVM Specialist Adder

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—Keyboard, video and mouse (KVM) specialist Adder Technology is marking three decades in the industry this year with

the announcement that it has been recognised with a ‘Queens Award for Enterprise in Innovation.’



The company introduced its first ground breaking products to the market in 1984, and its products today use standard Internet Protocol (IP) networking systems as the core infrastructure for applications as diverse as TV, film and broadcast, pro AV, medical imaging, air traffic control and many more. Customers across the globe range from the new BBC facilities in London and Manchester, to the Opera House in Sydney.



Adder was presented with the Queens Award for Innovation, recognising the technical achievement of the AdderLink Infinity range; a hardware-based, high performance digital KVM matrix used for controlling and distributing digital video signals.



“It is a great honour to receive such a sought-after award, and particularly during our anniversary year,” said Adrian Dickens, founder and CEO, Adder Technologies. “Innovation has been the key to our longevity and this will continue to be the driving force for the decades to follow. Our philosophy is about future proofing our products ready to be incorporated into the industry’s fast-evolving technology.”