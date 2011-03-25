Quantel to show updated Enterprise sQ at NAB Show

At the 2011 NAB Show, Quantel will show an updated Enterprise sQ, its quick-turnaround production system for news and sports broadcasters. It includes servers, editors, ingest, playout applications, MAM and workflow tools to enable unlimited integration with third-party systems and protocols.

New to Enterprise sQ this year are an updated editor, Qube; a new workflow application, sQ Fileflow; and a completely revised MAM system, Mission 2.

Qube, the new editor for Enterprise sQ, delivers improved performance at lower cost than its predecessor sQ Edit Plus and is the first product in Quantel’s broadcast line to take advantage of CUDA GPU-accelerated processing. Qube includes 3Gb/s HD-SDI interfaces and is powerful enough to handle 1080p60 and stereoscopic 3-D.

SQ Fileflow was developed to meet many existing customers’ requirements for tight integration with XDCAM HD. It enables fast transfers of native XDCAM HD file assets into and out of sQ systems. Using an IT-friendly Web services interface, sQ Fileflow makes it easier to efficiently integrate sQ into every workflow, including, for example, long-GOP playout servers and XDCAM HD archives.

Also making its NAB debut is Mission 2, the latest version of Quantel’s MAM system. Mission 2 adds a host of new features in an updated interface. One key feature is unicode support that enables Japanese, Korean and Chinese users to take advantage of the power of Mission for the first time.

See Quantel at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL2014.