Quantel features complete 3-D broadcast production workflow

Quantel introduced a complete stereoscopic 3-D broadcast production workflow, encompassing everything from ingest and desktop editing to craft editing and playout, at the 2010 NAB Show.

The new development delivers the same Quantel Enterprise sQ workflow with support for stereoscopic 3-D content.

Quantel demonstrated live ingest from a Panasonic AG-3DA1 stereoscopic camcorder into a Quantel sQ server; desktop browsing and shot selection of the stereoscopic 3-D media; and instant transfer to Quantel’s new stereoscopic 3-D craft editing workstation for stereo finishing. The company also showed live playout to common stereoscopic 3-D multiplexed formats including, left-right, over-under or line-interleaved stereoscopic 3-D distribution formats.

All existing Quantel systems will be upgraded to support stereoscopic 3-D operation as well as new installations.