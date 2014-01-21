Quantel Delivers Workflow Max for Pablo Rio

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Quantel has launched Genetic Engineering 2. GE2 is Quantel’s second generation shared storage solution for post that delivers flexibility, performance and productivity for Quantel Pablo Rio color and finishing system users.



GE2 enables instant sharing of high resolution jobs between suites giving users total flexibility to move jobs. Each GE2 connected Pablo Rio has guaranteed realtime performance whatever the other suites are doing.



GE2 enables multiple suites to teamwork on tight deadline jobs and enables more suites to get involved when a job needs more resources.



GE2 enables up to four Pablo Rio systems to share the same GenePool storage. Third party systems can read and write to GenePool storage via the GenePool Gateway. Pablo PA also connects to the GenePool Gateway to handle back-office tasks, ensuring that the frontline Pablo Rio systems spend the maximum time on client-facing work.



There is a range of potential GE2 configurations, which means that GE2 systems can be tailored to meet an individual facility's workflow requirements. For example, the GenePool shared storage can range from 18TB to support a two-suite HD production requirement, to almost 400TB, which is more than enough for even multiple simultaneous 4K or 6K Red Dragon jobs.



Genetic Engineering 2 is available now.