PWS Offers Frequency Management for Univision’s Premios Juventud

MIAMI – For the 11th year in a row, Professional Wireless Systems provided RF equipment and handled wireless frequency coordination for Univison’s Premios Juventud awards show at the BankUnited Center in Miami. PWS helped ensure an interference free show honoring the artistic achievement of Spanish-speaking celebrities.

A total of 157 frequencies, with close to 30 dedicated microphone channels, were used for the awards show. The PWS crew utilized Shure UHF-r’s and Axient Wireless Management Network, Sennheiser 3732-II receivers with 5200-II handhelds, eight Telex BTR-800s for wireless communications, three Radio Active Designs UV-1G wireless intercom systems, and Comtek BST25 and Lectrosonic T4s for IFBs.

The RF team used PWS’ Doomed and Helical antennas, Multicouplers for microphones, and GX-8 Combiners for intercom, IFB and in-ear monitors. PWS’ Intermodulation Analysis Software System was also used to manage the show’s frequencies.

Univision’s Premios Juventud took place on July 16.