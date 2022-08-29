PVA To Hold HDR Calibration Training In Amsterdam

FARMINGTON, Maine—The Professional Video Alliance (PVA) has announced that it will host reference projector and monitor calibration training in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-16, following the close of IBC2022.

The four-day class is endorsed and certified by the International Colorist Academy (ICA). The alliance is recommending those wishing to attend register in advance.

During the classes, students will experience core training during the first two days and advanced training in high dynamic range (HDR) calibration during the final two days of the event. The PVA training in HDR calibration includes an examination of how it relates to reference projector systems, the alliance said.

Training topics include: color theory, monitor and projector calibration techniques, creation of 3D LUTs, manipulation of color management systems, video system workflows and application of new technology, including 4K and 8K resolutions, HDR, HDR10, HDR10 Plus, HLG and Dolby Vision, it said.

"We are thrilled to be back on the road to resume training," said PVA founder Gregg Loewen. "Our virtual classes kept us connected through the pandemic and will remain in place to ensure that all students who desire comprehensive training will have access. Although, I'm certain my students will agree that nothing beats the ability to be together to celebrate our passion for video and mastering the ever-changing standards of this exciting industry."

Other scheduled PVA/ICA training includes classes in: Bangkok, Thailand (in-person, English and Thai translation services available); Virtual, Nov. 15-18; and Las Vegas, Jan. 9-12, 2023, (in-person).