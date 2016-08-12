Pursuit Channel Installs PlayBox Neo

GLENWOOD, ALA.—Pursuit Channel, an Alabama-based network geared toward hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities, has installed PlayBox Technology’s AirBox Neo for playing content to air. The new system will be hosted by RR Media, a division of SES Platform Services.

The station’s AirBox Neo installation operates out of RR’s Media Center in Pennsylvania. It then plays out to G23 (121-degree W). A second system is set-up inside Pursuit’s headquarters that feeds IP and OTT platforms through a 1Gb fiber connection to the open internet.

Pursuit has two channels, each of which uses TitleBox Neo interactive on-air graphics and titling system. The new systems also offer ancillary CALM audio level conformance.

Prior to switching to PlayBox’s AirBox, Pursuit was using digital file-based playout.