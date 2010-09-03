Pulsar TV launches new Freedom mobile truck

Pulsar TV has rolled out its new HD/3G, 3-D-ready Freedom mobile truck. The new mobile truck includes a Ross Vision Octane multidefinition production switcher, XPression CG and openGear terminal equipment. The first broadcast using the truck will be the Women’s Hockey World Cup starting in August in Rosario City.

“The Freedom mobile truck has been a two-year project, from the first brainstorming session to the actual seven-month build,” said Gonzalo Pampin, owner of Pulsar TV. “When we decided on our broadcast equipment, we didn’t only select quality, but searched for companies we can have open communication with during and after the sale. Ross Video provides us that reliability.”