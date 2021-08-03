Pudding.ai, Nielsen Collaborate on Data Analytics

TEL AVIV—Pudding.ai has announced a strategic relationship with Nielsen to improve the capabilities of creative data analysis using artificial intelligence.

As part of the combined efforts, Pudding.ai and Nielsen will be offering a solution for data-driven advertising decisions that will use AI technology to help advertisers better understand which creative elements work, which don’t and why so that they can be improved for increased performance.

“Creatives play a huge role in campaign messaging and conversion. Recognizing components that your audience responds to is vital for advertisers across media channels,” said Anastasia Logvinenko, CEO and co-founder of Pudding.ai. “This partnership with Nielsen allows us to further advance our AI with big data; to recognize ad concepts and media trends by industry that will take our real-time ad creative intelligence to the next level.”

In 2020, Pudding.ai was backed by Nielsen Innovate Fund, an early stage incubator and investment fund. It has received a first-round investment to continue developing an AI solution that is capable of analyzing creatives across all digital platforms.

The companies noted that the technologies can help clients in a number of ways, including: