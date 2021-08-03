Pudding.ai, Nielsen Collaborate on Data Analytics
Will use AI technologies to provide advertisers with insights to improve effectiveness of campaigns
TEL AVIV—Pudding.ai has announced a strategic relationship with Nielsen to improve the capabilities of creative data analysis using artificial intelligence.
As part of the combined efforts, Pudding.ai and Nielsen will be offering a solution for data-driven advertising decisions that will use AI technology to help advertisers better understand which creative elements work, which don’t and why so that they can be improved for increased performance.
“Creatives play a huge role in campaign messaging and conversion. Recognizing components that your audience responds to is vital for advertisers across media channels,” said Anastasia Logvinenko, CEO and co-founder of Pudding.ai. “This partnership with Nielsen allows us to further advance our AI with big data; to recognize ad concepts and media trends by industry that will take our real-time ad creative intelligence to the next level.”
In 2020, Pudding.ai was backed by Nielsen Innovate Fund, an early stage incubator and investment fund. It has received a first-round investment to continue developing an AI solution that is capable of analyzing creatives across all digital platforms.
The companies noted that the technologies can help clients in a number of ways, including:
- Real-time creative performance data
- Data analysis based on chosen KPIs
- Creative-based insights & suggestions
- KPI-based creative highlights
- Filtering and segmentation capabilities
- Campaign funnel analysis
- Audience and creative fatigue recognition
- Automated ads creative reports
- Predictive analysis
- Inclusive diversity report [beta]
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
