Public Media Group Rebrands as Signal Infrastructure Group

BOULDER, Colo.—Public Media Group now operates under the name Signal Infrastructure Group (SIG), a change that the company believes better represents its mission.

“As a company, we serve the entire broadcast industry,” said Joe Chinnici, CEO of SIG. “We feel it is important that our name reflects our mission to serve both commercial and public broadcasters with our physical and digital infrastructure.”

SIG was founded in May 2019. The technology infrastructure company focuses on delivering ATSC 3.0 solutions to public and commercial broadcasters to help them reach more people and devices, generate new revenues and offer new and enhanced services to communities.

Among the end-to-end, turnkey ATSC 3.0 services that SIG offers broadcasters are helping with market transitions; designing, building and operating Single Frequency Networks; and a suite of tools for the launch of NextGen applications.