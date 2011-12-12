P+S Technik establishes a Hollywood foothold

P+S Technik, designers and manufacturers of a variety of camera rigs, including those for stereoscopic 3-D production, has opened up new sales, service and support offices in the heart of Hollywood (on the lot of CBS Television Center Studios) to support its North American customers. The company said the new location will serve as a single point of contact for customers, cinematographers, directors, technicians and business partners.

Alan Lasky and Michael Gambock will run the “P+S Technik Technical Base.” Lasky will work full-time as an external consultant who is a trained specialist and technician for P+S Technik products. With a long track record in camera and visual effects work in Hollywood, he will help with technical and workflow issues.

Michael Gambock, who joined the company in April, will spend half of his time in America to support sales and business issues. He has a long history in sales within the industry, having worked for Avid, Elektrofilm (post production) and Bavaria Film.

Prior to this, P+S Technik products were sold and serviced in America by reseller ZGC. P+S Technik said the two have agreed to end this business partnership. ZGC will continue offer service for Pro35 and Mini35 and other P+S Technik optical products.

The new address is: P+S Technik GmbH Technical Base, 6418 Santa Monica Blvd, #8200 I, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Phone: 323-467-6000.