Prismon Compatibility Testing Successful, Says R&S

COLUMBIA, MD.—Rohde & Schwarz today announced successful compatibility testing of its R&S Prismon monitoring and multiviewer solution with Unified Streaming’s Unified Origin.

Unified Origin, used in streaming media applications, creates HDS, HLS, MPEG-DASH and MSS formats dynamically from a single source.

OTT service providers use it to process content destined for mobile devices. Prismon monitors broadcast and streamed media automatically in parallel.

Using Prismon and Unified Origin together will enable service providers to monitor quality of service and availability to meet contractual requirements, Rohde & Schwarz said.

According to Dirk Griffioen, CEO of Unified Streaming, automated monitoring of multiprotocol OTT stack is difficult. However, the testing with Prismon shows that it is now possible.

Rohde & Schwarz’ Prismon supports SDI, AIMS/SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6, ASPEN, SMPTE 2022-1/2, HLS, HSS and DASH as well as media formats such as MPEG-2/4, HEVC and TICO. Support for other standards and media can be added via a software upgrade.