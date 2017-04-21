Prime Focus Technologies Partners With Complex Networks for Cloud-based MAM

CULVER CITY, CALIF.–Prime Focus Technologies has signed a deal with Complex Networks—the new entity owned by Verizon and Hearst—to deploy PFTs CLEAR Media ERP Suite’s media asset management module, Cloud MAM. The installation is designed to establish and operate a centralized, digital content repository that is easily accessible by departments across Complex Networks as well as for their content partners. CLEAR will be used for content operations, media asset management and expansion of Complex’s content distribution channels.

CLEAR Cloud MAM will orchestrate end-to-end processes and workflows for content ingest, metadata modelling, storage, review and approval, as well as library and archive management. Cloud MAM will provide toolsets and mechanisms to Complex for seamless collaboration between various stakeholders of the network, including production houses, field producers and internal editorial teams. The Hybrid Cloud architecture will enable managing content workflows across multiple distributed Complex Networks’ locations while leveraging the benefits of the Cloud SaaS offering.

“Cloud based media solutions are re-writing every aspect of the content lifecycle – from aggregation and management to distribution and delivery,” said Aleksey Baksheyev, CTO, Complex Networks. “CLEAR is natively cloud and has proven expertise in managing local infrastructure, while supporting distributed workflows across sites and public cloud infrastructures as necessary through its centralized MAM application. This makes PFT the ideal partner to help us manage content more efficiently and expand our content distribution channels, meet increasing consumer demands, and achieve commercial objectives.”

“It is exciting to be working with an innovative company like Complex Networks to help them deliver cutting edge content to new-age audiences that are veering away from traditional TV,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, President, Americas at Prime Focus Technologies. “CLEAR’s hybrid architecture offers our clients a unique value proposition and I am pleased it will play a vital role in helping Complex Networks manage their workflows and execute content operations flawlessly across multiple locations with lowest Total Cost of Operations (TCOP).”

PFT’s award winning CLEAR Media ERP Suite has been successfully deployed on Cloud for more than nine years and currently operates over 170 hybrid cloud locations.