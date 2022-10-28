Premion Receives TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal

NEW YORK—Tegna’s CTV/OTT advertising platform for local and regional advertisers, Premion, has achieved the TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG).

The mission of the TAG Brand Safety Certified Program is to upholding brand safety and to protect the integrity of digital advertising by significantly reducing the risk of the misplacement of advertising on digital media, the companies said.

The program was created by the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s), Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

This is the second TAG certification Premion has received. In 2020, Premion earned the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal.

“Brand safety is a top advertiser priority,” explained Tom Cox, president of Premion. “We built Premion since inception as a trusted platform for advertisers by only sourcing inventory from premium, reputable publisher partners that people know and trust. We’re proud of achieving this second and distinct recognition from TAG. Premion was already certified against ad fraud, and now we are also brand-safety certified, which requires a separate and rigorous vetting process.”

Premion was also awarded the Cynopsis Model D Award for Outstanding Brand Safety Strategy in 2021 and members of the product team have been independently certified as Brand Safety Officers by the Brand Safety Institute.

“Our TAG Brand Safety Certified Program serves the digital advertising supply chain by providing transparency, choice and control for buyers – enabling them to buy advertising inventory with confidence and creating a brand safety framework that increases the value of certified sellers' inventory,” said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. “We commend Premion for its commitment to building a safe and trustworthy supply chain by adopting the industry’s best practices for brand safety and ad fraud protection.”

“We’ve invested significantly in our capabilities to deliver the utmost level of accountability as the trusted and secure CTV advertising platform,” said Dave Marquard, head of product at Premion. “Our latest TAG recognition affirms our industry reputation for operating to the highest industry standards in promoting brand safety and combating piracy. This, in addition to our TAG certified against fraud seal, sets Premion apart as a premium partner of choice for local and regional advertisers.”