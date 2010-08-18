Premier Media Group moves to file-based delivery with Signiant

Signiant has supplied and installed a content supply chain management solution for Premier Media Group (PMG), an Australian sports producer and broadcaster. The Signiant solution is designed to replace existing tape-based workflows, streamlining the acquisition and management of file-based content across all of PMG’s channels. The solution will have tight integration with PMG’s existing nonlinear production workflow.

PMG compiles and produces FOX Sports channels, broadcasting an average of 20 hours of live sport per day. While the majority of PMG’s content is live, it receives roughly 4000 hours per year on magnetic media from providers around the world. To deal with this, the technology team began investigating a cost-effective, simple and scalable solution that would greatly reduce the amount of magnetic media, provide a peer-to-peer delivery solution and preferably work on one platform to simplify management and future development, which Signiant could provide.