Power Outage Takes Out Nielsen Systems

NEW YORK: Nielsen Media this morning said it was scrambling to bring systems back online after a power outage knocked down its Florida data center.



“Progress has been made as we work toward bringing our Media Products and Systems back up and completing the validation process,” Nielsen said. “Please note that the following Media Products are not yet available: Client Reference Verification, eNames, GamePlay Metrics, Local Custom Toolbox and Software Solutions Providers. All other Media Products, Systems and Services are now available.”



Nielsen said power had been restored, and the most critical systems were given the highest priority.



“We will continue to work through the night and update you as our Media Products become available,” the media metrics firm said. Questions should be directed to the Nielsen Solutions Center at 1.800.423.4511.