Polish telecom operator launches VOD with SeaChange eventIS

Polish telecom operator INEA is now providing live VOD services using the converged Service Delivery Platform (cSDP) from SeaChange International.

INEA President Janusz Kosinski cited SeaChange's systems integration expertise as a major factor in the choice of platform, along with ability to scale with anticipated expansion in the service. INEA currently offers more than 150 programs through a variety of packages in digital and HD versions, and also provides high-speed, unlimited Internet access to more than half of its 137,000 subscribers. Since January 2010, it has also offered quadruple-play packages with mobile telephony as well as fixed-line services. For SeaChange, the INEA deal signifies its expansion in Eastern Europe, following earlier deals for its VOD platform in Slovenia and Hungary.