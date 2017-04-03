Point Source Audio CM-i3 Headset Suits Up for Carolina Panthers
PETALUMA, CALIF.—The Carolina Panthers’ Panther Vision production team has drafted Point Source Audio’s CM-i3 Comms headset to serve as the standard system for its camera team, according to a recent press release. The headset will be deployed to provide consistency in audio levels between the camera operators and production control room throughout broadcasts.
The CM-i3 dual in-ear Comms headset features a modular design and is available with a variety of XLR connectors that are compatible with intercom systems from Clear-Com, RTS and Telex. It also features a 3.5mm phono plug for comm apps on iPhones and smartphones. The CM-i3 weighs in at 2 ounces.
Point Source Audio has plans to launch additional models of its headsets at the 2017 NAB Show. The company will be located at booth C1110.
