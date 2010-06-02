PMI picks UTAH-400 router

PMI Digital, a high-end post-production and media distribution company, has deployed a Utah Scientific UTAH-400 digital routing switcher, interfaced with a Barco high-resolution multiviewer, in its new 20,000sq-ft facility in Pittsburgh.

Besides providing video and audio production, editing and post production, PMI distributes multiple syndicated satellite feeds for its clients. In January 2010, PMI relocated to a new facility with an updated technical infrastructure. The company's new 144 x 144 UTAH-400 router, along with associated control panels and control software, replaces an older analog/digital hybrid.

The integrated Barco 16-channel SMV-116 multiviewer includes 16 auto-sensing composite, SD and HD (3G) inputs as well as DVI-I video inputs (up to 1080p) for displaying schedules or important computer status information.