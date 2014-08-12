Plura Broadcast Establishes New European Subsidiary

PHOENIX — Plura Broadcast has formed Plura Europe GmbH, a new subsidiary that is a core part of the company’s growth strategy across international regions, bringing the company closer to its customers and dealers in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.



Ray Kalo, president and CEO of Plura Broadcast, has been appointed as managing director of Plura Europe GmbH. The company will announce a second executive appointment later this month. That executive will be based in Plura Europe GmbH’s office in Wuppertal, Germany, opening in September. By establishing headquarters and local product assembly in Germany, Plura Europe GmbH will also minimize costs for customers, eliminating tariff codes and customs complications associated with product importing and exporting.



According to Kalo, the formation of Plura Europe GmbH is the first step in a strategic plan to boost the company’s presence in Europe and surrounding regions. Initially, the company will emphasize the I/O connectivity options of Plura monitors, which are designed for the fiber-rich architectures common in mobile trucks and fixed playout centers across Europe and surrounding regions. The company also provides test and measurement equipment and software, character/template-driven graphics generators, and other broadcast and production solutions.