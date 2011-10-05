Playbox supplies Dega with ten TimeShiftBox servers

PlayBox Technology has announced that Dega Broadcast Systems has ordered 10 TimeShiftBox HD media delay servers with TitleBox HD interactive CG and graphics. This forms part of a project for a major UK broadcaster. TimeShiftBox HD, launched at NAB2011, is a one-box, time-shift solution that provides accurate program time delays from one minute to a week or more to fulfill program time delay requirements. TimeShiftBox HD also includes logo insertion. Dega Broadcast Systems has added the option of TitleBox HD to provide full interactive CG, text and graphics that can be keyed over the time-shifted video. Both the time-shift and graphics functions exist within the same server.