Pixellot, PlayOn! Sports Bring Automated Production to High School Sports

ATLANTA & TEL AVIV, Israel—Pixellot and PlayOn! Sports will continue their partnership of delivering automated sports production capabilities to high schools across the U.S., as the two companies have announced a seven-year extension.

Pixellot CEO Alon Werber

Pixellot is a developer of AI-based automated production equipment, responsible for technology that automatically produces, enriches and distributes sports and video highlights from any playing field to a screen. PlayOn! Sports, meanwhile worked with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) to create NFHS Network, a streaming service for high school sports.

Starting in 2017, Pixellot and PlayOn! have worked together to install 1,500 Pixellot systems at high schools across the country. As part of this new extended agreement, the companies anticipate increasing those installations to 20,000 over the next few years and a goal of more than 1 million live events broadcast per year.