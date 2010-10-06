PITCHfx Debuts Update at MLB Playoffs



Sports data company Sportsvision Inc. will be unveiling an enhanced version of their PITCHf/x pitch tracking system at this year’s MLB Divisional Playoffs.



The system, which has been in use since the beginning of the 2008 season, records data on every throw from the pitcher’s hand until it crosses home plate. PITCHf/x records speed, break, location, pitch type and trajectory, and uses this information to create a comprehensive statistical rundown. This data is used to enhance the viewer experience for television broadcasts, internet gamecasts, wireless applications and more.



PITCHf/x also offers fans the choice of viewing pitches from three different vantage points: overhead, side and the traditional “head-on.”



The 2010 MLB Divisional Playoffs will air on TBS.



