NAB PILOT Opens Window for 2023 Innovation Challenge Applications

WASHINGTON—PILOT, NAB's technology innovation initiative, is now accepting submissions for the PILOT Innovation Challenge through 5 p.m. ET, Feb. 3. The program will provide mentorship and promotion for winning proposals, along with an opportunity to exhibit at NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 15-19.

The Challenge is seeking startups and growing companies providing solutions to some of the key challenges and opportunities facing broadcasters over the next two to three years. PILOT is specifically seeking products or prototypes that align with three focus areas of the 2023 NAB Show associated with the content lifecycle. These areas are:

“PILOT is excited to kick off the 2023 Innovation Challenge spotlighting the innovative ideas and proposals seeking to tackle the evolving challenges in broadcasting,” said PILOT Executive Director John Clark. “This is an exciting opportunity for applicants to elevate their cutting-edge breakthroughs at NAB Show and help broadcasters find solutions to take their operations to the next level.”

Individuals, teams, companies, academic institutions and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply subject to the Challenge’s official rules of participation. Up to 10 finalists will be selected by a panel of industry experts by early March, with up to three winning proposals to be announced the week of March 27, 2023. Participants can review the judging criteria on the PILOT website.

Winners will be selected to receive relevant mentorship, feedback, numerous opportunities to engage with broadcasters and a trip to the 2023 NAB Show. They will be provided exhibit space on the NAB Show floor to demonstrate their prototype to potential customers, investors and partners.

The deadline to apply is February 3 at 5 p.m. ET.