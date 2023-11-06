PILOT Launches 2023-24 Next Gen TV Fellowship

WASHINGTON, D.C.—PILOT, which is the innovation arm of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), has announced that it kicked off the third annual PILOT Next Gen TV Fellowship program on November 3 at NAB headquarters in Washington, D.C.

This year’s expanded program includes students from Howard University and the University of Missouri.

“The PILOT Next Gen TV Fellowship is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for students to get real-life experience in broadcast technology, learn more about television innovation and work beside industry experts,” said John Clark, executive director of PILOT. “We’re thrilled to partner with Howard University and the University of Missouri for this year’s program that will provide fellows an immersive journey into the next generation of television.”

Launched in 2021 with support from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the fellowship gives participants practical, first-hand experience with the ATSC 3.0 transmission standard and the broadcast television industry. Over the course of the program, fellows will participate in training programs, seminars and one-on-one coaching with Next Gen TV standard experts and AWS representatives. The program will conclude with fellows presenting their projects at the 2024 NAB Show in April in Las Vegas.

The fellows also participate in the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Technology Apprenticeship Program (TAP), a complimentary career development program that is designed to train, inform and recruit a diverse workforce to meet emerging technology and engineering needs within the broadcasting community. During orientation, fellows had the opportunity to visit the Technology Lab at NAB headquarters in Washington, D.C., which features equipment for testing and research of cutting-edge television and radio technologies.

The 2023-24 fellows from Howard University are:

YaSin Abdul-Musawwir, Film and Television, Junior

Rachel Ibihwiori, Computer Science, Senior

Emmarah Kouadio, Interactive Media and Computer Science, Senior

Teshi Waruingi, Computer Science, Senior

The 2023-24 fellows from University of Missouri are: