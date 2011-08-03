Pilat Media's IBMS selected by Chello DMC for cable network expansion

Liberty Global’s Chellomedia playout provider, Chello Digital Media Centre (DMC), is to expand its installation of Pilat Media's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) at its Amsterdam-based facility.

IBMS will unite the 10 countries in Central and Eastern Europe under a single unified scheduling and media management platform for greater efficiencies, reduced costs and increased revenue. IBMS provides a repository of historical input for business analysis and planning for future services. In addition, IBMS provides complete integration with the Chello DMC's automation, media asset management and other systems to provide seamless scheduling and management of media assets throughout the broadcast life cycle — from acquisition and ingest to post-production processing and transmission.