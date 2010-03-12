Pictorvision provides wireless for Winter Games

Aerial Camera Operations, a specialty video production company, used the Cineflex V14 gyro-stabilized HD camera system from Pictorvision in a wireless configuration at the Winter Games in Vancouver for low-profile shots of the cross-country and biathlon events.

The OBSV Nordic Venue wireless Cineflex kit was developed in house by Pictorvision and consists of four pairs of fiber-optic and radio transmitters and receivers. It allows up to four Cineflex camera systems to be operated remotely.

Adding the wireless remote head to a one-man snowmobile allows the producers to be inside the broadcast compound a mile away from the action. Video controls and cameras can be painted as snowmobiles move around and through the action.

The remote-control package can be used on such installations as camera cars, cranes, boats and snowmobiles. With a range of up to 15mi (depending on conditions) and a frequency of 2.4GHz-2.483GHz, license-free band, spread-spectrum frequency hopping, and error-detection technology, the system achieves reliable, noise- and interference-immune operation.

The fiber-optic system allows the operator to be up to 75mi from the receiver antenna site. The video signal can also be transmitted using any number of standard analog or digital microwave systems. The custom remote-control kit is available for rent exclusively with Pictorvision’s Cineflex HD camera systems.