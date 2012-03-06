Photron introduces Fastcam SA7 high-speed camera system

High-speed camera and image analysis software manufacturer Photron has launched the Fastcam SA7 high-speed camera system using a 1280 x 1024 CMOS imaging sensor.

The system provides frame rates of up to 3500fps at full image resolution, high image quality with 12-bit ADC and high light sensitivity (5000 ISO monochrome, 2500 color ISO measured to the ISO standard 12232 Ssat specification).

Photron's new high-speed camera system provides high-performance imaging capabilities in a small and convenient-to-operate package. The camera is equipped with a high-speed GigE network interface allowing operation and control through industry-standard Photron Fastcam Viewer (PFV) software.