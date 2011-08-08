Phabrix launches new rack-mounted test and measurement range

Phabrix, a provider of test and measurement instruments in the UK, will be delivering its new production Rx 2000 rack-mount T&M system at IBC2011. The Rx 2000 is a dual-screen 2U platform capable of accepting up to four modules providing eight simultaneous inputs if required, to provide different combinations of support analysis, eye and jitter analysis, test pattern generation, Dolby, MADI and ASI options. The Rx 2000 is the first of a series of three new rack-mount products originally announced at NAB this year.

The company's new rasterizers will also be on display, with features including optical support and full 1920 x 1080 screen output for instrumentation via HDMI or SDI, which Phabrix claims is a world first at this form factor. Both rasterizers have been designed to accept the same modules supporting the Rx 2000. The eye and jitter technology, industry tried and tested on its Sx hand held range since 2009, is also available for the Rx1000 and the Rx500.