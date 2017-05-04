PFT Ships Clear Broadcsat Cloud to Turner Latin America

CULVER CITY, CALIF.—Prime Focus Technologies and Turner Latin America have closed an agreement that will provide PFT’s Clear Broadcast Cloud for work order and supply chain management, as well as end-to-end process monitoring of critical tasks, with reports and dashboards.

Clear is a hybrid cloud-enabled media ERP suite. The Broadcast Cloud module is designed to support end-to-end broadcast operations. This will allow Turner Latin America to bring its creators, partners and customers onto a single system.

Turner Latin America will connect operations at its main content processing hub in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with all other supply chain locations through the Clear hybrid cloud architecture. This will support multi-location distributed workflows like subtitling and dubbing, compliance mastering, promo operations, archival, playout delivery and can schedule driven distribution for OTT and VOD. The Clear module can also integrate with Turner Latin America’s Aleph software, as well as other applications at Turner, through Clear’s open APIs.