Petrol Bags develops DSLR Campack Plus

Petrol Bags has introduced the DSLR Campack Plus, a new backpack-style camera carrier designed for DSLR cameras.

The new camera/PC backpack was designed for on-the-move camera work when travel and hiking to locations. Its bright red padded central compartment has room to hold two video-enabled DSLR cameras with the lenses mounted. Removable articulated dividers form enclosed storage pockets for important accessories.

A secondary two-sided zippered rear compartment can hold up to a 17in laptop computer.

The Campack Plus’s ergonomic backpack system is optimally designed to provide correct weight distribution and carrying comfort. The system’s center panel is a “bridge” of 3-D mesh fabric designed to encourage air to circulate and keep things cool.

Other features include a flash memory card mini pouch (holds up to four cards), exterior front/side accessory pockets, padded top handle, removable rain cover, dual directional easy-glide zippers and exterior straps for carrying a tripod. Construction is of black 900D and ballistic nylon fabrics.