PESA’s Hybrid Media Distribution System to Receive JITC Certification

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.—PESA has announced that Joint Interoperability Test Command testing for its Hybrid Media Distribution System is now complete and that it expects to receive both Interoperability certification and Information Assurance accreditation. The Hybrid Media Distribution System includes the 12G Fusion Advanced Connectivity Platform 4K systems, the 3G Cheetah family of SDI router products, the Mobile Digital Video Distribution systems and the PESA Media Management system.

JITC is the group responsible for certifying joint and combined interoperability for all organizations under the Defense Information Systems Agency.

With the newly certified technology, PESA is providing 4K quality images through its products for military and civilian-related needs.

“Our senior military and civilian leadership rely on having extremely detailed video images,” said Scott Barella, PESA CTO. “This pending JITC certification ensures that our military users have up to date choices on the current APL.”

PESA provides high-definition video switching and distribution systems, with some of its customers including the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and NASA.