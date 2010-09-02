PESA to release the Jaguar

At IBC (stand 3.C30) signal infrastructure and routing solutions provider PESA will release its new Jaguar 64 x 64 series routers for multirate HD format distribution and the PESA PRO line of switchers for DVI and HDMI signals.

The new Jaguar-3 is a 64 x 64 matrix switcher that routes all SMPTE and ITU standard serial digital video signals. It also supports embedded audio and other ancillary data required for HD-SDI and DVB/ASI broadcast sources. Jaguar-3 is designed for SD-SDI, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI switching applications.

Occupying only 2RU, the Jaguar-3 supports all standard data rates from 50Mb/s up to 3Gb/s and video transports up to 1080p/60. All inputs are auto-equalized; and with standard SMPTE formatted outputs, each signal is auto-sensed and reclocked to the appropriate transport stream. Signals can be reclocked up to 80m for 1080p/60. For nonstandard formats, reclocking circuitry can be set to bypass mode.

Two independent reference inputs are provided for easy selection of genlock from a black burst or trilevel sync source. The frame design features front-load/hot-swappable card sets and includes space for an optional redundant power supply and controller module. Jaguar-3 provides control ports that allow users to configure the frame for a variety of control interfaces — including Ethernet control, RS-232/422, PESA's P2K or 3500Pro, and PESA’s new Cattrax graphical user interface — and it can be used with the company’s existing range of Ethernet control panels.