PESA begins taking orders for new HD routing system

PESA said last week it has begun accepting orders for its new multirate four-input and four-output HD routing system with a full set of features for network control.

The new OC44-3G-P4 is part of the next-generation of HD multirate routers designed for SDI studios, digital signage and the latest in HD video for security and surveillance applications.

Self-contained in a 1RU chassis, the OC44-3G-P4 offers full auto equalization at each input for cable lengths over 1000ft at 720p and 300ft at 1080i or 1080p. Each output port can be configured for standard SMPTE reclocking data rates or set for auto-bypass mode when non-SMPTE signals are required. This unit is capable of storing multiple switch presets and provides glitch-free switching with genlocked sources. Signal management control includes breakaway level switching and output signal locking.