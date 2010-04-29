PESA, AXON form strategic partnership

PESA and AXON have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver best-of-breed integrated video routing, conversion, signal-processing and multi-image display solutions to customers in North America.

The partnership integrates AXON’s 3G, 3D-TV, SD- and HD-SDI capabilities, video and audio processing and conversion gear for coax and fiber optics with PESA’s range of routing switchers. Managed through an integrated software package, the PESA-AXON offering provides a complete solution to address the needs of broadcast and other AV professionals.