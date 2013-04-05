Pebble Broadcast Systems Expands U.S. Business

LAS VEGAS – Pebble Beach Systems’s U.S. user base in the continues to grow, with systems installed or in progress at operators such as KCET-TV, AMC, CUNY and Fox.



Manhattan Neighborhood Network recently selected Pebble Beach Systems’ Marina automation to handle ingest and playout of all four channels from the MNN Midtown facility. As New York City’s free public access cable network, MNN is the largest public access cable network in the nation, with programs airing in over 40 languages.



The system, which is to be supplied by Diversified Systems, forms part of MNN’s upgrade to HD, and also incorporates a Pebble Beach Systems Dolphin integrated channel device which provides redundancy for each of the channels. The main playout server is an Omneon Spectrum, with each of the channels available via automatic switchover from the 4 output Dolphin in the event of a port failure. The system also incorporates control of an Evertz router and switcher, and IP control of Chyron MicroX graphics.



