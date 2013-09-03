PCTV Relies on NVerzion Automation

SALT LAKE CITY —Park City Television has upgraded its end-to-end NVerzion automation system. Relying on NVerzion automation, the local broadcaster serving approximately 1.4 million viewers in northern Utah has streamlined its file-based workflow, lowering capital and operational expenses.



PCTV offers live local broadcasts and features on channels 6, 17 and 102, and UHF channel 45. In addition to being the official station of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, PCTV produces and airs an official live daily Sundance Film Festival show. PCTV also offers live streaming on its website.



The NVerzion automation system increases operational efficiencies by handling critical operations, including traffic, archiving and recording. Featuring a combination of hardware and software elements, the system includes the NGest professional dubbing and recording software application, the NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, a two-channel NControl system for router/cuts-only transmission playlists, the NBase SQL media database manager, a NView database viewer and EMC Ethernet machine control.



The NVerzion automation system has been integrated with PCTV’s existing third-party equipment, including a Harmonic video server and Ross Video router. By supporting universal interoperability, the platform ensures reliable operations while also enabling PCTV to capitalize on the ROI of their existing equipment. An NVerzion TeraStore nearline storage archive system controls PCTV’s active storage system, streamlining file management.



Based on a modular architecture, NVerzion’s automation system guarantees the consistency of on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within the file-based workflow. Engineers have the flexibility to bypass any piece of dysfunctional equipment. The future-proof system provides PCTV with the scalability to control additional channels without having to employ more workstations.