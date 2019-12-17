PBS Stations Go Live on YouTube TV

More than 100 member stations now available live through the streaming platform.

ARLINGTON, Va.—After some initial delays in entering the streaming market, PBS has announced that as of Tuesday, Dec. 17, more than 100 of its member stations are now streaming live on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV will feature dedicated live channels for PBS and PBS Kids, as well as on-demand programming. According to PBS, this is the first local livestreaming partnership for the public network and makes its local public television content—including “American Experience,” “Antiques Roadshow,” “Frontline,” “Masterpiece,” “Daneil Tiger’s Neighborhood” and “Sesame Street”—available to more than 75% of U.S. households.

Full line-ups in the participating areas are available either through the YouTube TV live guide or the PBS schedule. Select content is also available through YouTube TV’s VOD service.

“PBS is committed to making trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible,” said Ira Rubenstein, PBS chief digital and marketing officer. “We are pleased that YouTube TV recognizes public television’s unique structure and worked with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch programs that they love through their local PBS station.”

PBS first announced that it was going to have some local PBS stations available on YouTube TV starting in November, but those plans were delayed shortly before the scheduled launch date.

Additional PBS stations are expected to become available on YouTube TV next year.